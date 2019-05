ANALİZ - Göçmenler sırtımızdaki yük mü?

[4] Card, D. (1990). The impact of the Mariel boatlift on the Miami labor market. ILR Review, 43(2), 245–257.

[5] Hunt, J. (1992). The impact of the 1962 repatriates from Algeria on the French labor market. ILR Review, 45(3), 556–572.

[6] Friedberg, R. M. (2001). The impact of mass migration on the Israeli labor market. Quarterly Journal of Economics, 116(4), 1373–1408.

[7] Angrist, J. D. ve Kugler, A. D. (2003). Protective or counter-productive? Labour market institutions and the effect of immigration on EU Natives. Economic Journal, 113(488), F302–F331.

[8] Ceritoglu, E., Yunculer, H. B. G., Torun, H. ve Tumen, S. (2015). The impact of Syrian refugees on natives’ labor market outcomes in Turkey: Evidence from a quasi-experimental design [IZA Discussion Papers, No. 9348]. Institute for the Study of Labor (IZA). DOI: 10.1186/s40173-017-0082-4

[9] Del Carpio, X. V. ve Wagner, M. C. (2015). The impact of Syrian refugees on the Turkish labor market [Policy Research Working Paper, No. 7402]. Washington, DC: World Bank.

[10] Peri, G. (2012). The effect of immigration on productivity: Evidence from US states. Review of Economics and Statistics, 94(1), 348-358.

[11] Aksu, E., Erzan, R. ve Kırdar, M. G. (2018) The Impact of Mass Migration of Syrians on the Turkish Labor Market. [IZA Discussion Papers, No. 12050]. Institute for the Study of Labor (IZA).

[12] Akgündüz, Y. E., Van den Berg, M. ve Hassink, W. (2018). The impact of the Syrian refugee crisis on firm entry and performance in Turkey. The World Bank Economic Review, 32(1), 19-40.