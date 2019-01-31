KADIN

Bu sorunun cevabı bulundu! Uzmanlara göre dünyanın en güzel kadınları bakın hangi ülkelerden çıkıyor

Sibel Özdemir Sibel Özdemir
GÜZELLİK - MODA HABERLERİ  | 31.01.2019 16:03 | Son Güncelleme

Hangi ülkenin diğer ülkelere göre daha güzel kadınlara sahip olduğunu nasıl öğrenirsiniz? Missosology.org bu sorunun cevabını buldu. 2018'in güzellik kraliçeleri analiz edilerek hangi ülkenin daha sık kazandığı belirlendi. Bu makalede, dünyadaki en güzel kadınlara sahip olmaktan gurur duyan ülkelerin listesini bulacaksınız. Birinci sırada bakın hangi ülke yer alıyor!

20. HOLLANDA

19. AVUSTURYA

Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

Where focus goes, energy flows ⚡️ ???? swipe swipe ????

Miss Kärnten 2018 ✨ (@johanna_katharina97)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

18. BELARUS

17. JAMAİKA

16. AVUSTRALYA

15. BREZİLYA

Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

Bendito seja o sorriso nosso de cada dia! ✨???? #smile

Mayra Dias (@mayraadiias)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

14. POLONYA

13. JAPONYA

12. ROMANYA

11. NEPAL

10. ABD

9. KOLOMBİYA

Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

Something is cooking @nvmodelos

Gabriela Tafur (@gabrielatafur)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

8. ENDONEZYA

7. PORTO RİKO

6. TAYLAND

Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

Lunch time❤️❤️ #girlwiththousandfaces

Ning Sophida (@ningsophidaa)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

5. VİETNAM

4. GÜNEY AFRİKA CUMHURİYETİ

3. MEKSİKA

2. FİLİPİNLER

Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

When I was 13, my mum told me "Honey, I dreamt of you winning @missuniverse in a red dress." At that time I thought nothing of it, and today my mother's dream came true. ✨ Where do I even begin? Lord God, I lift everything up to you - to glorify and honour you. ???? Philippines ???????? what an amazing honor it has been to carry your name across my chest and to embody you in all aspects. I may now carry the sash of Miss Universe, but I'll forever be your Miss Philippines. ❤️???????? To my team @carlosbuendiajr @bragaisjojo @mitagray @binibiningnicolecordoves @jololuarca @justine.aliman19 @ton_lao @vheecostyle @francischee_ @styledbypatrickhenry @visionerickson @ardelpresentacion @mackycombe @harleybarleyyy @jellyeugenio @hairbybrentsales @memayfrancisco @mimsqiu @momoisupe @tesserajewelry @maktumang @jearsond @theaiveeclinic @empiredentallounge @jed_jimenez I wouldn't have been able to do any of this with all your time, effort and love ???? #MissUniverse @missuniverse

Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

1. VENEZUELA


