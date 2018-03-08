Doğum sonrası depresyonu böyle yendi

Texas Woodlands'ta yaşayan iki çocuk annesi Carlee Benear, emzirirken yoga yapmanın meme iltihabına ve doğum sonrası depresyonuna engel olduğunu söylüyor.
We’re raising women to be sexually dysfunctional, with all the ‘no’ messages we’re giving them about diseases and shame and fear. And then as soon as they’re eighteen they’re supposed to be sexual rock stars, multiorgasmic and totally uninhibited. It doesn’t make any sense. None of the things we do in our society prepares women for that. Emily Nagoski, Come as You Are Did your parents talk to you about sex? What did they say? What did/do you say to your kids? My husband and I were listening to Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski last night, and I asked him ,"Did your parents talk to you about sex?"...."No, did yours?".."No.." I had no idea in reading this book that there was so much I didn't know about my body, sex and my own self shaming. I highly recommend it ????
Carlee, ''hiçbir kadın çocuğunu emzirmekten dolayı ya da regl kanamasından dolayı utanmamalı, kadınları benim davranmaya davet ediyorum. Yogayı yaşamın en iyi derslerini öğreten bir yol olarak görüyorum'' diye de ekliyor.
What if you were raised by the mice people? But what if you're, say, a swan. Swans and mice hate each other's food for the most part. They each think the other smells funny. They are not interested in spending time together, and if they did, one would be constantly harassing the other. But what if you, being a swan, had to pretend you were a mouse? What if you had to pretend to be gray and furry and tiny? What you had no long snaky tail to carry in the air on tail-carrying day? What if wherever you went you tried to walk like a mouse, but you waddled instead? What if you tried to talk like a mouse, but insteade out came a honk every time? Wouldn't you be the most miserable creature in the world? The answer is an inequivocal yes. So why, if this is all so and too true, do women keep trying to bend and fold themselves into shapes that are not theirs? I must say, from years of clinical observation of this problem, that most of the time it is not because of deep-seated masochism or a malignant dedication to self-destruction or anything of that nature. More often it is because the woman simply doesn't know any better. She is unmothered. Clarissa Pinkola Estés, Women Who Run With the Wolves Leggings by @cutebootylounge Cork mat by @ilovegurus Nursing bra by @sweatandmilk
Regl kanı olan fotoğraflarını da instagram hesabından paylaşan Benear, çoğu takipçisinin eleştirileriyle karşı karşıya kaldı.
I CAN DO IT ALL.. And why I shouldn't. _____________________________________________ That's what we all aspire to be as mothers, the super human. This week I dove a bit more into my journey of 'Why is it so hard to ask for help/accept help" and let me say, it was a week of raw difficult discovery. Discovering that I can't, in fact, do it all. How did I come to realize this? Well, my husband (with the outer perspective and opposite mindset) pointed it out. He broke it down in an easy to digest ,but blatant truth: "You do so much research on how to be a good parent, but lately you've been the greatest example of what not to do, and it's actually helped me become more conscious of how I am around our kids too. You love to be a good wife. You love to be a good mother. You love to keep a good house. You love to give love. You love to love yourself. There is only one thing wrong with that list; what's last NEEDS to be first. Without YOU nothing else can fall into place, so if you are constantly sacrificing yourself and your needs for your family, they can never be all they can be because the YOU in you is absent. Do you notice that when I need time I put my earphones in and go upstairs or shut myself in my office? You showed me that I HAVE to steal that time for myself if I want to be the best me. You've showed many people that. But, you still can't do it for yourself. Who cares if the sink is full of dishes, who cares about over-flowing laundry if it's going to make you any less you than everyone suffers. A man's mind isn't as obvious as you want it to be. I think about safety, money, food; not whether that towel on the floor needs to be put in the dirty clothes or not. And it's not because it's your responsibility to do those things, it's mine too, but it's not the way my mind is programmed and I WANT you to ask me for help, but what I need to do to help you isn't as obvious as it seems to you, to me." I am a walking , talking example of what we know isn't always what we do. I get stuck and stressed out fighting a fight within myself instead of vocalizing for fear that I will hurt others with my words- as if my action don't speak ????
