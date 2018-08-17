Makyaj sanatçısı yüzünü optik yanılsamalara dönüştürüyor, sonuçlar 'vay be!' dedirtiyor

Instagram'da 108 bini aşkın takipçisi bulunan sanatçı, takipçilerine hemen hemen her gün büyüleyici bir çalışma sunuyor.
Glass half empty, or glass half full????????? - This is #MAKEUP Please tag @hudabeauty for me if you like ☺️ - Hey guys! This tutorial has been VERY highly requested!???? Let me know what you think below!???? - If you recreate please tag me with the hashtag #cakefacerj so I can share your work! Thank you for all of the support guys???? - MAKEUP DEETS- @officialsnazaroo white clown face paint @nyxcosmetics white liquid liner @samplebeauty paradigm shift palette @revolutionpro camouflage foundation #anastasiabeverlyhills dip brow pomade in dark brown @tatti_lashes in TL3 - Song @donaeo fly
✖MIND MAZE ???? - TAG A FRIEND WHO LOVES MAKEUP!???? - This is #MAKEUP - Hey guys! I thought I’d try something a little bit different, and turn myself into a maze ???? this is the tutorial for the maze look, tag a friend to freak them out ???? - MAKEUP DEETS- @doll10beauty skin reviving setting mist @anastasiabeverlyhills dip brow pomade dark brown @anastasiabeverlyhills soft glam palette @sigmabeauty X @cakefacerj brush set @nyxcosmetics white liquid liner @samplebeauty black pigment Top from @misspap - Song- In my feelings @champagnepapi #makeupmafia #makeuptutorial #makeupvideos
When you want to wear all 3 eyeshadow palettes at once???????????? - THIS IS #MAKEUP ???? - TAG A FRIEND TO SCARE THEM! - Hey guys! Just a video of my last look for those who thought this was photoshop ???? thank you so much for your support guys!! - Let me know what you think below guys!???? - MAKEUP DEETS- #hudabeauty desert dusk palette #anastasiabeverlyhills soft glam palette #nyxcosmetics_uk ultimate brights palette #anastasiabeverlyhills dip brow in dark brown @tatti_lashes in the style (top to bottom)- TL19 TL8 TL4 #nyxcosmetics_uk white and black liquid liner @officialsnazaroo clown white face paint -
⬜️3D STUDY⬛️???? - THIS IS MAKEUP- Hey guys! A lot of you requested to see the tutorial for this look, and I thought it would be good to show you all how easy it is to achieve this illusion ???? If you recreate make sure to tag your work to #Cakefacerj so I will see it! Let me know what you think in the comments ???? please tag @anastasiabeverlyhills @hudabeauty for me loves - #paidpartnership #ad #sponsored #glamifyit MAKEUP DEETS- @glamifybeauty lashes in GC22 #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhsoftglam palette @plouise_makeup_academy base #nyxcosmetics_uk
EYESHADOW PRIMERS????????? - Tag a friend who loves makeup! - Hey guys! I’m so excited to show you all the launch of the brand new @sigmabeauty eyeshadow primer sticks ???? they are a great base for your eyes, and can be used as an eyeshadow on their own! Go to @sigmabeauty and use my code ‘ cakefacerj ‘ for 10% off your purchase, AND free shipping! ???????? MAKEUP DEETS- @sigmabeauty eyeshadow primers @plouise_makeup_academy base @nyxcosmetics_uk pink eyeshadow palette @iconic.london pigment sticks @newartistcosmetics dapper drops in underrated -
PART 2 ‘Pieces of the puzzle will always fit back together in the end’. - ???????????????? - TAG A FRIEND THAT LIKES THIS!✨ - Hey guys! Thank you all so much for 15K! I am so pleased you guys like my work???? here’s the tutorial I promised doing the 3D jigsaw makeup! - Let me know what you guys think below!???? and please tag @juviasplace @hudabeauty for me if you can!???? - MAKEUP DEETS- @juviasplace masquerade palette @hudabeauty desert dusk palette @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina dip brow pomade in dark brown @doll10beauty eye pencils in black and brown @littleminxlashes_uk in the style Lush @hudabeauty mini liquid lipstick @nyxcosmetics white liquid liner @sigmabeauty gel liner in wicked - - SONG: Awon Boyz - Azonto #talentedthursdays @keilidhmua
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum