Makyaj sanatçısı yüzünü optik yanılsamalara dönüştürüyor, sonuçlar 'vay be!' dedirtiyor

RJ takma adını kullanan makyaj sanatçısı inanılmaz makyaj çalışmalarıyla dikkat çekiyor. Yüzünü tuval olarak kullanan sanatçı sınırsız hayal gücüyle ''Vay be!'' dedirtiyor. Kendine Picasso ünvanını layık gören RJ, optik yanılsamalarla inanılmaz işler ortaya çıkarıyor. Sizin için en etkileyici olan makyaj çalışmalarını derledik...

Instagram'da 108 bini aşkın takipçisi bulunan sanatçı, takipçilerine hemen hemen her gün büyüleyici bir çalışma sunuyor.

PART 2 ‘Pieces of the puzzle will always fit back together in the end’. - ???????????????? - TAG A FRIEND THAT LIKES THIS!✨ - Hey guys! Thank you all so much for 15K! I am so pleased you guys like my work???? here’s the tutorial I promised doing the 3D jigsaw makeup! - Let me know what you guys think below!???? and please tag @juviasplace @hudabeauty for me if you can!???? - MAKEUP DEETS- @juviasplace masquerade palette @hudabeauty desert dusk palette @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina dip brow pomade in dark brown @doll10beauty eye pencils in black and brown @littleminxlashes_uk in the style Lush @hudabeauty mini liquid lipstick @nyxcosmetics white liquid liner @sigmabeauty gel liner in wicked - - SONG: Awon Boyz - Azonto #talentedthursdays @keilidhmua

????RJ???? (@cakefacerj)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

7

10

13

