Netflix 2020 yılına bomba gibi bir giriş yaptı

Popüler dizi ve film platformu Netflix, 2020 yılına muhteşem bir başlangıç yaptı. Bu yıl Netflix‘ten yeni diziler beklerken, 100’den fazla film bir anda platformdaki yerini aldı. Eskiden yeniye bir çok filmi platformunda uzun bir süreliğine barındıracak olan Netflix’in, bu hamleyi Disney+ karşısında elini güçlendirmek için yaptığı düşünülüyor.

Biz de sizler için Netflix’e eklenen yeni dizi ve filmleri bir araya getirdik. Eğer uzun zamandır evde kaliteli film izlemek istiyor ve aradığınızı bulamıyorsanız, bu listeye mutlaka göz atmanızda faydanız var.

NETFLIX'E EKLENEN YENİ FİLMLER



21 (2008)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Alpha and Omega: The Legend of the Saw Tooth Cave (2014)

American Beauty (1999)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Aruna & Her Palate (Aruna & Lidahnya) (2018)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Bad Grandpa .5 (2014)

Breaking the Bank (2014)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Chloe (2009)

City of God (2002)

Click (2006)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coach Carter (2005)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer (2015)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Event Horizon (1997)

Fall Girls (2019)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Free Willy (1993)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Garfield Gets Real (2007)

Garfield’s Fun Fest (2008)

Garfield’s Pet Force (2009)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Godzilla (1998)

Hairspray (2007)

Harold and Kumar Get the Munchies (2004)

Hitch (2005)

Hunt to Kill (2010)

Inception (2010)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)

Julie & Julia (1956)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

La Bamba (1987)

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Luccas Neto in: Children’s Day (2019)

Magnolia (1999)

Mansfield Park (1999)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Moon (2009)

My Girl (1991)

New York Minute (2004)

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Patriot Games (1992)

Philadelphia (1993)

Pokémon the Movie: Power of Us (2018)

Posesif (2017)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Riot (2015)

Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)

Scary Movie (2000)

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden (2012)

Siren (2016)

Sliver (1993)

Snow Day (2000)

Strictly Ballroom (1992)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Craft (1996)

The Crying Game (1992)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning (2007)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Natural (1984)

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Ring (2002)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996)

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001)

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)

Tremors 5: Bloodline (2015)

True Grit (1969)

Up in the Air (2009)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

Yes Man (2008)