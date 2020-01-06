2020 estetik trendleri belli oldu! Kylie Jenner dudakları ve Kim Kardashian kalçası artık moda değil

2020'nin estetik trendleri ortaya çıktı. Ve estetik modası doğal bir yöne doğru gitmeye başladı. Harley Street'te çalışan ve 20 yılı aşkın bir süredir kozmetik endüstrisinde öncü olan Profesör Syed Haq, doğal olmayan dudak dolgularının ve meme implantlarının artık trend olmadığını söyledi. Bunun yerine hastalar Kate Middleton'dan esinlenerek mutlu bir yüze sahip olmak istiyorlar. Dudaklarının köşelerine dolgu, kaş çatma çizgilerine ise daha yumuşak bir hat kazandırmak istiyorlar.
2020'nin estetik trendlerinde Instagram yüzüne sahip olma isteği ise devam edecek. Kulakların şekillendirilmesi, diz yaşlanmasına karşı dolgu ve botoks ön planda olacak.
Profesör Haq şöyle konuşuyor: 'Cambridge Düşesi'nin güzel bir yüzü var ama onu halk tarafından daha da hayran bırakan şey, herkese güven veren samimi, mutlu ve ilgi çekici ifadesi. Bu mutlu görünüme sahip olmak isteyen kadınlar için dudak köşelerine dolgu uygulanıyor ve kaş hatları yumuşatılıyor. Bu, kadınlara daha genç ve kadınsı bir görünüm sunmanın avantajına da sahip.'
Profesör Haq Brezilya kalçasının ise artık trend dışı olduğunu yeni trendin İspanyol kalçası olduğunu vurguluyor. Bunun için belden yağ alındığını ve kalçaya enjekte edildiğini söylüyor. Bu kalça tipini ise Rihanna'da görmek mümkün. Bu tedavi şeklinde pro-iyonik teknoloji kullanılıyor.
Bununla birlikte görülüyor ki, kadınlar bu yıl Kim Kardashian kalçalarını değil Rihanna'nın kalçalarını takip edecek.
İnsanlar uzun süredir göz kapağı ameliyatı geçiriyor, cildi sıkılaştırmak için lazer kullanımı söz konusu. Angelina Jolie gibi bir göz görünümü kadınların tercihleri arasında yer alıyor.
Profesör Haq, “Herkes mükemmelliği arıyor ve bu kulaklar için de geçerli' diye konuşuyor. Ahtaplasti sadece kulaklarını sabitlemek isteyen çocuklar için değil, birçok kadının trend listesinde. Cara Delavigne'ye benzer kulaklara ulaşmak bu yıl trend olacak.
Scalp Micropigmentation talebinde büyük bir artış var. Kadınlar saçlarını topladıklarında Gigi Hadid gibi bir görünüme sahip olmak istiyor. Menopoz, stres ve anksiyete sırasında saç çizgisinde dökülen saçlar tekrar kazanılmak isteniyor.
Profesör Haq, Instagram yüzüne olan talep hızla artıyor dedi. Kadınlar yüzlerinin dolgu ile şekillendirildiğini, filtreleri ve takip ettikleri ünlülerin yüzlerine kavuşmak istiyor. Bu uygulamada çene çizgisi, yanaklar, burun, çene ve dudakları dolgunlaştırmak yer alıyor.
Profesör Haq, dramatik dudak dolgu maddeleri ve doğal olmayan göğüs geliştirmeleri için taleplerde bir azalma olduğunu söylüyor. Yani Kylie Jenner görünümü artık moda değil. Buna meme büyütme ameliyatı da dahil.
Kadınlar bedenleriyle daha uyumlu hale geldikçe ve geçmişin moda trend belirleyicilerinden daha az etkilendikçe, doğal görünüm ön plana geçiyor.
