Büyük beden model Ashley Graham: 'Daha doğurmadım, yemeği pişirmeye devam'

Dünyanın ilk büyük beden modeli olarak ünlenen ve yine Sports Illustrated'a soyunan ilk büyük beden manken olan Ashley Graham geçen haftadan beri çıplak fotoğraf paylaşıyor. Beden olumla hareketiyle tüm dünyadaki kadınların ilgisini ve takdirini toplayan Graham, güzelliğin kalıplara sığdıralamayacak bir şey olduğunu hamileyken de göstermeyi ihmal etmiyor.

Bu ay içinde doğum yapması planlanan dünyanın ilk büyük beden mankeni Ashley Graham çıplak pozlarıyla Instagram sayfasını süslemeye devam ediyor. Tüm dünyada beden olumlama hareketiyle tanınan Ashleyhamilelik sürecinde de ilgi odağı olmayı başardı.

It‘s crazy to think of all that has happened since 2010, the year I married the love of my life. There is so much to be grateful for from Pretty Big Deal to Fearless to walking in the Tommy x Zendaya show 7 months pregnant to the cover of US Vogue with my son, along with a photo in my husbands arms, in this year alone! With every new exciting door has come growth and challenges, incredible opportunities and immense appreciation. As I step into my most exciting chapter of my life I am overwhelmed with gratitude and love. Justin and I cannot wait to be parents and we are thankful for the love and the support around us. If we could have dreamed of what our lives could have been we would’ve fallen short of how much is truly in store for us. In this new decade, I encourage you to love hard and dream big, live in the moment and appreciate the journey because the best is truly yet to come. ???? @cassblackbird

DOĞUM YOK YEMEĞİ PİŞİRMEYE DEVAM

Bu kez çıplak banyo selfiesiyle dikkat çeken Ashley, esprili bir dille doğum yapmadığını yemek pişirmeye devam ettiğini söyledi.

Kocası Justin Ervinle iyi bir ebeveyn olma yolunda heyecanlı olduğunu söyleyen Ashley, hamile kadınlar için şöyle konuşuyor: 'kilo almayı umursamayın tıpkı benim gibi. Hamileliğim boyunca 22 kilo aldım kendimi daha önce hiç bu kadar iyi hissetmemiştim. Bedenim hiç olmadığı kadar esnek. Egzersiz, yoga, akupunktur ve lenfatik masajlar hamileliğim boyunca bana enerji verdi.

