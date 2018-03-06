KADIN

Onun objektifinin karşısına herkes geçemiyor

Arya Demir Arya Demir
GÜZELLİK - MODA HABERLERİ  | 06.03.2018 14:08 | Son Güncelleme

İngiliz fotoğraf sanatçısı Brock Elbank, insan cildinin benzersiz özellikleriyle yakından ilgileniyor. Yeni projesinde çoğunlukla kusur olarak görülen çilleri ön plana çıkaran Elbank, bu fotoğraf serisinin insanların kendilerine olan güvensizliğini aşmasını ve diğer insanlara ilham vermesini umuyor.

Dünyanın pek çok bölgesinden çilli insanların fotoğraflarını çeken Elbank, özellikle kadınların çillerinden kurtulmak için kozmetik ya da diğer yöntemlere başvurmasını anlayamadığını söylüyor.

Fotoğrafçı projeyle ilgili ise şöyle konuşuyor: “Fotoğraflarını çekme şansı yakaladığım insanlarla ilgili bana ilginç gelen şey, çoğunun çocukluktan beri çilleriyle bir dertlerinin olması. Çoğu çilleriyle alay konusu olduğunu söylüyor. Ya nefret etmiş, ya onlarla yaşamayı öğrenerek büyümüş ya da yetişkinlikte çillerini sevmeye başlamışlar.”

Sırbistan'dan Anja

İngiltere'den Nicholas

ABD'li Alexis

Avustralya'dan Elouise

İngiltere'den Emily

Zimbabwe'den Sean

Almanya'dan Manja

İngiltere'den Pippa

Kuveyt'ten Hamad

İngiltere'den Ivy

Almanya'dan Lotti

Avusturya'dan Bianca

ABD'li Carissa

ABD'den Eva

