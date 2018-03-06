Onun objektifinin karşısına herkes geçemiyor

Dünyanın pek çok bölgesinden çilli insanların fotoğraflarını çeken Elbank, özellikle kadınların çillerinden kurtulmak için kozmetik ya da diğer yöntemlere başvurmasını anlayamadığını söylüyor.
Fotoğrafçı projeyle ilgili ise şöyle konuşuyor: “Fotoğraflarını çekme şansı yakaladığım insanlarla ilgili bana ilginç gelen şey, çoğunun çocukluktan beri çilleriyle bir dertlerinin olması. Çoğu çilleriyle alay konusu olduğunu söylüyor. Ya nefret etmiş, ya onlarla yaşamayı öğrenerek büyümüş ya da yetişkinlikte çillerini sevmeye başlamışlar.”
Sırbistan'dan Anja
İngiltere'den Nicholas
ABD'li Alexis
So @lovecloudarexis who travelled from Ireland for her #Freckles series is originally from Boston. Alexis who was studying in Ireland applied way back and was featured what seems an age ago.. I'm re-editing certain series as I conclude the works and this one needed posting. #Mrelbank #Beauty #Portrait #Freckled #London #ElbankHOPstudio
Avustralya'dan Elouise
The exquisite Elouise for my #Freckles series, from Sydney.. I'm interested in seeing heavily freckled subject from all over, who are interested in making a trip to London to sit for a portrait, the more diverse the better in my opinion.. studio@mrelbank.com #Freckles with a clear colour full face selfie, clearly showing those wonderful freckles.. #Mrelbank #Beauty #Portrait #freckled #Sydney
İngiltere'den Emily
Starting 2016 with a revised image of one of 2015's most popular #Freckled subjects @cole_emily.. Tomorrow we host our first #Freckles portrait of 2016 and we've two fantastic subjects at #ElbankHOPstudio Keep emailing your photos into studio@mrelbank.com #Freckles with a very clear photo and remember this is being shot in London #Mrelbank #Beauty #Portrait #Freckles #London #Blighty
Zimbabwe'den Sean
Not only has @conway_sean featured on my #TimeOutLondon #Beard cover last year, Sean here has featured in the current series #Freckles. This was posted over a year ago, just after Sean had run the entire length of Britain.. Now Sean has just passed 80 days, cycling, running and now swimming around the whole of England, Scotland and Wales. With about a week to go, I just wanted to wish him the best of luck for the last few swims and when completed he's heading up to #ElbankHOPstudio for his post triathlon portrait as his freckles are popping.. #Mrelbank #Portrait #RedHead #Freckled #Adventurer #Mad
Almanya'dan Manja
All the way from #Berlin, the striking @just_manija who recently visited #ElbankHOPstudio.. Next week look out for an interview with some of the local #Freckled subjects.. If you know a super freckled face, send an email to studio@mrelbank.com #Freckles with a clear photo.. #MrElbank #Beauty #Portrait #mixedrace #Freckles #London #Blighty
İngiltere'den Pippa
Back to #Freckles after a week off, here's @pennyjgeorge who was spied on an ad at Oxford Circus tube station after a visit to BBC Radio London. Such a fantastic subject and what I'm still looking for in a wide range of subjects, covering all ages and backgrounds studio@mrelbank.com #Freckles and please make sure your photos clearly shows off those freckles please!! #MrElbank #beauty #portrait #Freckled #RedHead #elbankhopstudio #london #blighty
Kuveyt'ten Hamad
@freckledlightskin visited with his other half sometime back and Hamad represents both Kuwait and the U.S. in the #Freckles series. When his selfie was sent in it was a straight yes for this superb subject, who by all accounts isn't a bad footballer either. We have a show confirmed in Europe for the whole Summer of 2018. More information as we know more. #Mrelbank #Beauty #Portrait #Smile #London
İngiltere'den Ivy
Ivy was a fine edition to #Freckles way back last Autumn and is local to #ElbankHOPstudio. I've known Ivy's dad @chilesl since we were young boys playing football back in the early 80's.. There's been a massive surge of applicants, which has been a surprise as the series had reached its conclusion. Saying that I've several wonderfully diverse international subjects making the trip to London for their last gasp portrait.. #Mrelbank #Beauty #Portrait #Freckled #Kid #London
Almanya'dan Lotti
Avusturya'dan Bianca
The superb @bianca_rosamarie from Vienna gets her close up from last weeks #Vitiligo series. Such a beautiful face and unique character. Please keep tagging and suggesting people and remember the series is being shot in London. #Mrelbank #Beauty #Portrait #Skin @livingdappled @vitiligoisworld @vitiligoislife @vrfoundation_ @cantcuredopeskin
ABD'li Carissa
The wonderful @myspots_mystory gets her close up after kindly making the trip all the way over from Tennessee. Carissa has such a beautiful way about her and I felt there was a hint of the Hallie Berry’s there.?! We’ve a super local subject to post in the coming week from last week also. Keep tagging, applying and suggesting as this makes the series what it is. #Mrelbank #Beauty #Portrait #Vitiligo #Skin #London
ABD'den Eva
@evakhynesam's 3rd from her superb series for #Vitiligo last week. We are making contact with some incredible subjects, which at this early stage seem to mainly be in the U.S. Keep tagging potential subjects and send your emails to vitiligo@mrelbank.com for all the information on the series. We've confirmed our first U.S. subject for June and several others are in the pipeline. #Mrelbank #Beauty #Portrait #London
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum