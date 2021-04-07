HABER

  4. 2021 model Volkswagen Passat fiyatları! Nisan ayı fiyat listesi açıklandı

07.04.2021 19:45

Alman firması Volkswagen 2021 Passat modelinin Nisan ayı fiyat listesi açıklandı. Volkswagen'in en çok tercih edilen modellerinden biri olan Passat'ın Nisan ayı fiyatları araba tutkunları tarafından araştırılmaya başladı. İşte, Volkswagen Passat 2021 Nisan ayı fiyat listesi

Alman araba markası Volkswagen Passat 2021 modelin Nisan ayı fiyat listesi duyuruldu. Türkiye'de en çok kullanılan modellerden biri olan Passat'ın güncel fiyatı merak ediliyor. Peki, 2021 model Volkswagen Passat fiyatları ne kadar oldu? İşte, ayrıntılar...

VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT 2021 NİSAN AYI FİYATLARI

İşte Volkswagen Passat 2021 model Nisan ayı fiyat listesi:

Passat 1.5 TSI ACT 150 PS DSG Impression: ₺399.300,00

Passat 1.5 TSI ACT 150 PS DSG Business: ₺454.400,00

Passat 1.5 TSI ACT 150 PS DSG Elegance: ₺548.300,00

Passat 2.0 TDI SCR 150 PS DSG Business: ₺689.600,00

Passat 2.0 TDI SCR 150 PS DSG Elegance: ₺828.100,00

Passat Variant 1.5 TSI ACT 150 PS DSG Business ₺487.600,00

Passat Variant 1.5 TSI ACT 150 PS DSG Elegance ₺583.600,00


