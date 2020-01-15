Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar (13 – 19 Ocak)

Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar listesine baktığımızda hayli kalabalık bir liste ile karşılaşıyoruz. Listeye baktığımızda öyle öne çıkan bir oyunun olmadığını söyleyebiliriz. Fakat Dragon Ball fanıysanız Cuma günü Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One, PC)’un

raflardaki yerini alacağını belirtelim.

14 OCAK SALI



Darwin Project (PS4, Xbox One)

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX (PS4, Switch, PC)

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX (PS4, Switch, PC)

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX (PS4, Switch, PC)

Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo (PS4, Switch, PC)

Hardcore Mecha (PS4)

Flat Heroes (PS4)

Seek Hearts (PS4)

Squidlit (Switch)

Orangeblood (PC)

15 OCAK ÇARŞAMBA



Lightmatter (PC)

16 OCAK PERŞEMBE



Maitetsu: Pure Station (PS4, Switch)

Super Crush KO (Switch, PC)

SELF (Switch, PC)

Stories Untold (Switch)

To the Moon (Switch)

Sorry, James (Switch)

The Alliance Alive HD Remastered (PC)

A Long Way Down (PC)

Regina & Mac (Wii U)

17 OCAK CUMA



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Far-Out (Xbox One)

Hovership Havoc (Xbox One)

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Switch)

