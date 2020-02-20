Dünyaca ünlü moda okulu FIT'ten 'ırkçılıkla' eleştirilen defile için özür

ABD'nin New York kentindeki dünyaca ünlü Moda Teknoloji Enstitüsü (FIT) ırkçılık eleştirilerine hedef olan defilesi sonrası özür diledi. Manhattan'da 7 Şubat'ta okulun öğrencilerinin tasarımlarının sergilendiği defilede mankenler, podyuma "maymun çağrışımlı" abartılı takma kalın dudaklar, gür kaşlar ve büyük kulaklarla çıktı.
Afrika kökenli siyah manken Amy Lefevre, "düpedüz ırkçı" dediği bu aksesuarlarla podyuma çıkmayı reddetti. Okul, defileyle ilgili inceleme başlatıldığını açıkladı.
Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör
It shouldn’t be down to the models to have to refuse wearing blatantly racist accessories on the runway, especially not in a show thrown by an institution like @fitnyc. In an alumni show celebrating their 75th anniversary, MFA graduate Junkai Huang showed a collection that was meant to highlight the “ugly features of the body”. The choice of exaggerated bright red fake lips and “monkey ears”, as well as the school’s response, are leaving us shaking our heads. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Nearing a breakdown, African-American model Amy Lefevre (@lefevrediary ) spoke up about the accessories, but was told by staff it was “ok to be uncomfortable for only 45 seconds”. It’s one thing when it’s a pair of tricky heels, but quite another when you’re made up to look like racist caricatures from the not-so-distant past. Multiple complaints had been made in the days leading up to the show as well, with several people objecting. One anonymous student who was witness backstage, said the show’s producer @richardthornn told the group to “back down and get away” when they brought up the issue again. The accessories didn’t end up making it onto Lefevre, but that didn’t stop them from going down the runway on other models. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In a statement to the NY Post, FIT president Dr. Joyce F. Brown emphasized allowing the students the “freedom to craft their own personal and unique artistic perspectives as designers, to be even what some would consider to be provocative”, but said they would investigate further. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In a time when luxury brands are taking swift action by pulling offensive products and implementing diversity councils in response to similar scandals, it’s a shame to see a learning institution dragging their feet. Shouldn’t they be the ones broadening insights for the ones who will lead fashion in the future and not reinforcing the same aspects that have made the industry notoriously problematic? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • #fit #fitnyc #suny #cuny #fashionschool #college #mfa #mastersdegree #alumni #fitalumni #fashiondesigner #design #designer #runway #model #blackface #racism #monkey #grotesque #sexdoll #bodyimage #lumpsandbumps #wiwt #ootd #runwaymodel #nyfw #fashionweek #dietprada
FIT Başkanı Joyce F. Brown, özür açıklamasında "Tasarımın asıl niyeti; aksesuarların kullanımı ve yaratıcı yönetimin amacı gösteride bir ırk vurgusu yapmak değildi. Ama açık şekilde başka bir sonucun ortaya çıktığı görülüyor. Defileye katılanlardan, öğrencilerden ve defilede gördükleriyle incinen herkesten özür diliyoruz" dedi.
Defile, Amy Lefevre'in New York Post gazetesine yaptığı açıklamalarla gündeme gelmişti.
Lefevre, defilenin sorumlularına bu aksesuarlardan rahatsızlık duyduğunu söylediğini ancak "45 saniye rahatsız olmakta sorun yok" yanıtını aldığını belirtti.
Defileyi düzenleyen modern güzel sanatlar bölümünün başkanı Jonathan Kyle Farmer da Instagram'da doğrudan Amy Lefevre'den özür dilediği açıklamasında "Amy Lefevre dahil, incittiğimiz herkesten tüm samimiyetimle özür dilerim. Tüm sorumluluğu üstleniyorum. Daha iyisini yapmak için bu durumdan dersler çıkaracağız" dedi.
BBC Türkçe
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum