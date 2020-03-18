HABER
  İki ülkedeki ölü sayısında korkunç artış!

İki ülkedeki ölü sayısında korkunç artış!

18.03.2020 13:37

İran'da son 24 saatte yeni tip koronavirüs nedeniyle 147 kişi daha hayatını kaybetti, toplam can kaybı 1135'e yükseldi.

İki ülkedeki ölü sayısında korkunç artış!

İspanya'da ise hayatını kaybedenlerin sayısı 558'e yükseldi.

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR...

