Her yıl düzenli olarak oyunculara kapılarını açan Tokyo Game Show, iki gün sonra 2018 etkinliğini düzenlemek için hazırlıklarına devam ediyor.
Eh haliyle oyuncular etkinlik sırasında göreceği yapımları merakla bekler oldular. Ancak Sony Interactive Entertainment, bu bekleyişi sonlandırmak adına şimdiden Tokyo Game Show 2018'de oynanabilir olacak oyunları, yeni fragmanı yayınlanacak oyunları ve sahne etkinliklerinin takvimini paylaştı.
İşte Sony Interactive Entertainment'in etkinlik süresince göstereceği yapımlar!
Tokyo Game Show 2018 planları!
PlayStation VR
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco)
Beat Saber (Beat Games)
Tetris Effect (Enhance Games)
Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories (Granzella)
Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! (G-rounding, Inc.)
Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE)
Deracine (SIE)
Everybody’s Golf VR (SIE)
Kill-X (SIE)
Theater Room VR (SIE)
Ryan Marks: Revenge Mission (SIE)
Final Assault (Smilegate Entertainment / Phase Lock Interactive)
Focus on You (Smilegate Entertainment)
Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience (Square Enix)
Dark Eclipse (Sunsoft)
PlayStation 4
Caravan Stories (Aiming)
Kill la Kill the Game: IF (Arc System Work)
Catherine: Full Body (Atlus)
Utawarerumono Zan (Aquaplus)
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco)
Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco)
God Eater 3 (Bandai Namco)
Jump Force (Bandai Namco)
One Piece: World Seeker (Bandai Namco)
Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco)
Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (Bandai Namco)
Fallout 76 (Bethesda Softworks)
Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Collection (Capcom)
Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
Mega Man 11 (Capcom)
Onimusha: Warlords (Capcom)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Capcom)
Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon (Compile Heart)
Project Awakening (Cygames)
Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (D3 Publisher)
Anthem (Electronic Arts)
Battlefield V (Electronic Arts)
FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software)
Crystar (FuRyu)
Dogfighter: World War 2 (Iggymob)
Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob)
LoveR (Kadokawa Games)
Root Letter: Last Answer (Kadokawa Games)
RPG Maker MV (Kadokawa Games)
Dead or Alive 6 (Koei Tecmo)
Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World (Koei Tecmo)
Warriors Orochi 4 (Koei Tecmo)
Knives Out (NetEase Games)
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Project Judge (Sega)
Shenmue I & II (Sega)
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE)
Concrete Genie (SIE)
Days Gone (SIE)
Death Stranding (SIE)
Dreams Universe (SIE)
Ghost of Tsushima (SIE)
Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE)
Samurai Shodown (SNK)
Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Unde Kure! (Spike Chunsoft)
Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix)
Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered (Square Enix)
Just Cause 4 (Square Enix)
Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
The Last Remnant Remastered (Square Enix)
Left Alive (Square Enix)
Million Arthur: Arcana Blood (Square Enix)
World of Final Fantasy Maxima (Square Enix)
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
The Division 2 (Ubisoft)
Skull & Bones (Ubisoft)
Deemo Reborn (Unties)
Hitman 2 (Warner Bros. Japan)
Sahne Etkinlikleri
20 Eylül
05:00 - 06:00 – Dreams Universe
06:40 - 07:40 – PlayStation Network
08:20 - 09:20 – Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
10:00 - 10:40 – Days Gone
22 Eylül
05:00 - 05:40 – Resident Evil 2
06:00 - 07:00 – e-Sports X Blue Stage Live Relay: Fortnite
07:40 - 08:20 – God Eater 3
09:00 - 10:00 – e-Sports X Blue Stage Live Relay: Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
10:10 - 10:50 – Sekiro: Shadows Die
23 Eylül
05:00 - 05:40 – Project Judge
06:00 - 06:40 – Warriors Orochi 4
07:00 - 07:40 – Kingdom Hearts III
08:00 - 08:50 – Let’s Play SIE WWS Oyunları
09:30 - 10:40 – Death Stranding
Sahne etkinliklerini YouTube üzerinden canlı olarak izleyebilirsiniz. Tokyo Game Show 2018, 20 - 23 Eylül tarihleri arasında, Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Chiba ili, Japonya'da oyun severler için kapılarını açmış olacak.
Kaynak: Teknolojioku
AK Parti Ordu Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Enver Yılmaz istifa etti
3. havalimanı 29 Ekim'de açılacak mı? Bakanlık'tan açıklama geldi
Bakan açıkladı: İdlib'e asker takviyesi lazım
Elleri kelepçeli adliye getirilen hırsızlık şüphelisi: Çek ağabey çek. Zaten bir saat sonra çıkacağız
AK Partili Kenan Sofuoğlu, Lamborghini'sini satışa çıkardı
Genetik bozukluk bir köyü kör etti
Yılmaz Özdil: 3. havalimanı eylemi planlı!
Bakan Ziya Selçuk'tan önemli mesajlar
Kan grubunuz cinsel ilişkinizi etkiliyor!
Kırmızı etten sonra bir uyarı da balık için! Aynı tehlike
iOS 12 güncellemesi ne zaman yayınlanacak? iOS 12 hangi cihazları destekliyor? iOS 12 dönemi başladı
Özel okul teşvik tercih sonuçları açıklandı! 2018-2019 öğrenci teşvik desteği sorgulama
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum