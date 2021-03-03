HABER

  4. Milli Savunma Bakanı Akar, Kanadalı mevkidaşı Sajjan ile telefonda görüştü

Milli Savunma Bakanı Akar, Kanadalı mevkidaşı Sajjan ile telefonda görüştü

03.03.2021 20:36
Milli Savunma Bakanı Akar, Kanadalı mevkidaşı Sajjan ile telefonda görüştü

Milli Savunma Bakanı Hulusi Akar, Kanada Savunma Bakanı Harjit Sajjan ile telefonda görüştü.

Milli Savunma Bakanlığının Twitter hesabından yapılan açıklamaya göre, görüşmede, ikili ve bölgesel savunma ve güvenlikle savunma sanayisinde iş birliği konularında görüş alışverişinde bulunuldu.

