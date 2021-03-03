Milli Savunma Bakanı Akar, Kanadalı mevkidaşı Sajjan ile telefonda görüştü

Milli Savunma Bakanlığının Twitter hesabından yapılan açıklamaya göre, görüşmede, ikili ve bölgesel savunma ve güvenlikle savunma sanayisinde iş birliği konularında görüş alışverişinde bulunuldu.

Minister Akar held a telephone conversation with the Minister of National Defence of Canada Harjit Sajjan. During the phone call, views were exchanged regarding bilateral and regional defence and security relations, in addition to cooperation in the defence industry. pic.twitter.com/HFPCVgNjRx