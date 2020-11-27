Apple iPhone 12 ve iPhone 12 Pro'yu Türkiye'de ön satışa sundu! İşte fiyatlar

iPhone 12 Türkiye fiyatı geçtiğimiz hafta Apple tarafından yapılan bir güncelleme ile belli olmuştu. Bu güncellemeye göre ülkemizdeki en ucuz iPhone 12 modeli, 5,4 inçlik iPhone 12 mini 64 GB sürümü oldu. Fiyatların açıklandığı gün iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro ve iPhone 12 Pro Max'ten oluşan akıllı telefon serisinden, iPhone 12 ve iPhone 12 Pro'nun Türkiye'de ön siparişe açılacağı tarih de duyurulmuştu. Nitekim iPhone 12 ve iPhone 12 Pro için açıklanan o tarih geldi çattı.
iPhone 12 Pro ve iPhone 12 Türkiye'de ön siparişe açıldı. Apple'ın 6,1 inçlik 5G destekli iPhone modellerinin fiyatları ise şöyle:
iPhone 12 64 GB: 10.999 TL
iPhone 12 128 GB: 11.499 TL
iPhone 12 256 GB: 12.499 TL
iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB: 14.999 TL
iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB: 15.999 TL
iPhone 12 Pro 512 GB: 17.999 TL
Apple Türkiye online mağazasında yer alan bilgilere göre, iPhone 12 ve iPhone 12 Pro siparişleri 4 Aralık'ta teslim edilmeye başlanacak. iPhone 12 mini ve iPhone 12 Pro Max'in satışları için ise biraz daha beklememiz gerekecek. Apple her iki telefon için tarihleri henüz belirlemese de 2020 bitmeden her iki akıllı telefonun da ülkemizde satışa sunulacağı tahmin ediliyor. iPhone 12 mini ve iPhone 12 Pro Max Türkiye fiyatları ise şöyle:
iPhone 12 Mini 64 GB: 9.999 TL
iPhone 12 Mini 128 GB: 10.499 TL
iPhone 12 Mini 256 GB: 11.499 TL
iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB: 16.999 TL
iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB: 17.999 TL
iPhone 12 Pro Max 512 GB: 19.999 TL
